Three Omani ladies grab WiCSME awards

Muscat: Three Omani women were conferred with awards by the Middle East Women in Cybersecurity Association (WiCSME) from among 100 contenders representing eight countries, at a WiCSME virtual conference held recently under the theme ‘to empower and secure together’.

Maisa al Dhankiyah won the Cyber Security Adviser award, Rahma al Brashdiyah grabbed the Champion of Cybersecurity award while the Executive Lady in Cybersecurity award went to Nahla al Balushiyah. The three Omani women were selected out of a shortlist of 19 nominees. Originally, there were 100 contenders of whom 30 made their way to the final stage.

The awards were classified into 6 main categories, namely: Leader of thought in Cybersecurity, Executive Lady in Cybersecurity, Cyber Security Adviser”, Rising Star in Cybersecurity, Champion of Cybersecurity”, and Supporting Lady of the Cybersecurity Community.

