THREE OMANI ARTISTS SHINE at THE ‘POST’ INTERNATIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST

Representing the Sultanate among the crème de la crème of photography artists from around the world, three Omani photographers won during the maiden edition of the ‘POST’ International Photography Contest. With participation of 57 photographers representing 25 countries, the competition was organised by Oman Post, member of the Asyad Group in collaboration with the Photographic Society of Oman (PSO) under the umbrella of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), an international organisation of the national associations of photography.

The contest’s theme explored the relation between people and postal services, an industry that is deeply rooted with humanity and the development of societies. The first of three wins for Oman came through the work of artist Ahmed al Busaidi who scooped the FIAP Silver Medal for his work titled ‘Reading’, while artist Maha al Nadabia scored the FIAB Blue Ribbon Award for her work titled ‘Looking for Mail in the Sea of Life’, and artist Fatma Al Farsi was recognised with a PSO Diploma for her work titled ‘Zajel’.

Ahmed bin Abdullah al Busaidi, Director of PSO said, “In its first edition, the ‘POST’ International Photography Contest witnessed outstanding contribution to the art of photography worldwide.

Close to 60 talented artists shared their interpretation of postal services and people and how that reflects on society in general or their own unique stories.

I congratulate all the participants and would like to thank our partners at Oman Post and the International Federation of Photographic Art for making this this an amazing competition.”

Works were evaluated by a panel of high-profile judges including, Riccardo Busi, Chairman of FIAP (Honorary. Excellence FIAP), Ahmed bin Abdullah al Busaidi, Director of PSO and Liaison Officer of the International Federation of Photographic Art in Oman, as well as Ahmed al Shukaili, Member of the PSO and Holder of His Majesty’s Award of Photography.

Sayyid Nasr al Busaidi, General Manager Business Excellence Oman Post said, “I would like to thank the Photographic Society of Oman for a rewarding competition and their ongoing efforts to empower Omani artists to excel in what they do and compete with other bright minds from around the world. The artists who participated have produced inspiring imagery that captured the essence of human interaction within the context of postal services.

A total of 11 awards were given. Five awards presented by FIAP, another five by PSO, as well as a best author award that went to Swe Tun from Myanmar, who also won the most coveted award of this year’s edition, the FIAB Gold Medal for his work titled ‘Post 2’. The FIAB Bronze medal went to Marcel Van Balken from the Netherlands for his work titled ‘Stampman’, while Maria-Evangelia Aslanoglou from Greece was recognised with another FIAB Blue Ribbon Award for her work titled ‘Mail Reception’.

As for the remaining PSO four awards, Jose Domingo Fernandez Lozano from Spain won the PSO Gold Medal for his work titled ‘Mail Boxes’. The PSO Silver Medal went to Dr. Manab Kumar Santra from India for her work titled ‘Indian Post 1’, while the PSO Bronze Medal went to Cho Mar Htun from Singapore for her work titled ‘A Letter’.

The final award of the competition, a PSO Diploma went to Poulomi Saha from India for her work titled ‘Post 2’.