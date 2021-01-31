Three held for drug trafficking

Muscat: The Directorate-General for Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances at Royal Oman Police (ROP), has arrested three people on charges of smuggling and trafficking drugs in association with an international drug trafficking ring.

The anti-drug department seized more than 150 kg of drugs and 200 tablets of psychotropic substances. The case is still under process.

ROP praised efforts made by citizens and residents and their cooperation with the police to curb drug trafficking by reporting the suspicious moves of drug dealers.