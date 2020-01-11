Thousands participate in late HM’s funeral

MUSCAT: Thousands of citizens participated in the funeral of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos at the Royal Family’s cemetery in the Wilayat of Bausher today.

The mourners were led by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour, along with Royal Family members. The funeral was attended by ministers, advisers, military commanders, honourable members of the State Council and members of Majlis Ash’shura and senior state officials, civilians, shaikhs, dignitaries and a large gathering of citizens.

The funeral proceeded from Bait Al Barakah to the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, passing by the Sultan Qaboos Street, as citizens and Armed Forces personnel lined up the road.

The funeral prayer was held at the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. The late monarch’s body was shrouded by Sultanate’s flag. The congregation was led by His Eminence Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad al Khalili, Grand Mufti of the Sultanate.

All prayed to the Almighty Allah to recompense His Majesty for the good deeds he had made for his country and his people and nation, including the progress and prosperity that prevailed during his reign. The worshippers pleaded to Allah to rest His Majesty’s soul to peace in paradise, in the company of the faithful.

The saddened citizens bid farewell to the leader of their blessed renaissance, which extended for about five decades full of great achievements in all spheres and which established solid pillars of security, stability and modern state foundations. — ONA

Related