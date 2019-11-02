Thousands defy police in latest HK march

Hong Kong: Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon on Saturday as thousands of democracy protesters hit the streets, defying authorities with another unsanctioned march after Beijing vowed to tighten control over the unrest-plagued city.

Crowds of black-clad protesters, many wearing face masks despite a recent ban, filled the popular shopping district of Causeway Bay and clashes soon erupted as riot police tried to scatter them.

Sustained volleys of tear gas were fired during hours of running battles on the main island while a water cannon truck chased groups of activists as they blocked roads, built barricades and vandalised some businesses — including smashing the office windows of China’s state-run Xinhua news agency. Some hardcore protesters hurled bricks and petrol bombs at police as well as towards the entrances to subway stations.

Police made multiple arrests throughout the day. An AFP reporter saw around 100 people being taken away in three coaches after they were detained. Among those caught up in the tear gas clouds were rugby fans who had gathered in bars in Wanchai district to watch the World Cup final.

The latest clashes came after China warned on Friday that it would not tolerate any challenge to Hong Kong’s governing system and planned to boost patriotic education in the city, which has seen 22 consecutive weekends of youth-led protests.

Hong Kong has been upended by the huge, often violent, pro-democracy protests which have battered the financial hub’s reputation for stability and helped plunge the city into recession.

Beijing has shown no willingness to meet protester demands for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability — and activists show no sign of leaving the streets.

“The government and the police have been ignoring and suppressing the people’s demands so we need to continue the movement to show them we still want what we are asking for,” 18-year-old protester Gordon Tsoi, who was not wearing a mask, told AFP as he marched.

“The entire government is being controlled by the central government now, so we have to come out to protect the freedoms we deserve,” added another 17-year-old protester who declined to give his name.

Police had rejected an application for an afternoon march, citing safety fears. But as so often in the past, protesters simply defied the ban, despite the risk of arrest and jail for taking part in an illegal assembly.

An evening rally had been granted permission by police but this was later withdrawn as clashes raged across the city. — AFP

