Third phase of national sero survey begins tomorrow

Muscat: The third phase of the national serological survey will begin on September 27, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The survey will be conducted in four stages and it may be noted that each stage has its importance in highlighting the evolution of the pandemic at that point in time.

“While we emphasize the need for individuals to participate in the survey, no mandatory isolation or wearing of an electronic tracking bracelet will be imposed on the participants,”
it said. 

The second phase of the National Serological Survey was launched on August 16.

Virus among 8.7% of expats, 3.9% of Omanis

