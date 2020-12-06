Features Main 

The waterscapes of Muscat

Photos by Michael D’Souza

Oman is one of the most picturesque places on earth. The diverse geography of this place offers a variety of options for landscape photographers like me. It has high rugged mountains, pristine beaches, mystical sand dunes and beautiful wadis. Oman is a landscape photographer’s delight. This collection of photographs focuses on the different waterscapes in Muscat. While the majority go out of the capital to experience some of the best beaches or wadis, Muscat, if you know where to look, already is an outdoor gem to escape. From the picturesque islands of Qantab and Yiti to the beautiful cascades of Wadi al Khoud, these are amazing places we have to see with a different eye to appreciate.

 

