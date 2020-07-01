Local 

The Sultanate’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials

Nur-Sultan: President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan received in the capital Nur-Sultan Mohammed bin Abdullah al Bahrani, who presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s accredited Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the Ambassador conveyed greetings and best wishes of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to President Tokayev and the friendly people of Kazakhstan, and the bilateral relations further progress and prosperity.

President Tokayev expressed his sincere wishes of good health and well-being to His Majesty the Sultan.

He also wished the Omani people further progress, hoping that bilateral relations will continue to grow and prosper in the interest of the two friendly countries. –ONA

