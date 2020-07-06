Sultanate participates in UNWTO Regional Commission for the Middle East Virtual Meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Tourism on Monday participated in the 46th UNWTO Regional Commission for the Middle East Virtual Meeting, with the participation of member states.

The Sultanate’s delegation to the meeting was headed by Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrazi, Minister of Tourism.

The meeting discussed several topics of common interest, the most important of which is the impact of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on international tourism.

The tourism sector is highly impacted by the pandemic. The restrictions imposed on travel, in addition to canceling trips, have resulted in a decrease in travel services and an impact on the tourism sector globally.

The meeting also touched on innovation and digital transformation as investment in digital technology has become an integral part of the tourism industry.

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the Ministry of Tourism prepared a comprehensive report on the expected economic effects of the pandemic on the tourism sector in the Sultanate. The report touched on the expected effects on general indicators, revenues and financial losses in the sector.

On the other hand, the Ministry, in coordination with the Covid-19 Supreme Committee in the Sultanate, has undertaken a number of measures to alleviate the impact of the pandemic on the tourism sector. –ONA

