The Sultanate marks World Tourism Day

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Tourism (MoT), celebrated the World Tourism Day, which falls on September 27th each year to foster awareness among the global community of the social, cultural, political and economic value of tourism and the contribution that the sector can make to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

In 2019, in line with the overall focus of UNWTO on abilities, education and employment throughout the year, World Tourism Day is a celebration on the subject of “Tourism and Jobs: a better future for all”

On this occasion, Ahmad bin Nasir al Mahrazi, Minister of Tourism, sponsored on Wednesday the main celebration event held at the MoT Theatre.

The event highlighted MoT’s endeavors to rehabilitate Omani youth to work in the tourism sector, reviewed operations and programmes on tourism awareness, and a number of successful tourism industry SMEs.

The event has also witnessed the launch of a guidebook dedicated for the blind and honouring the long-service staff working at MoT for various directorates, administrations and departments.

Minister of Tourism will sponsor on Thursday a function held by the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech) on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

He will have an open discussion with the students on the theme of World Tourism Day. The discussion will highlight the importance of partnership and cooperation between all competent authorities and concerned establishments; including academic institutions, civil society and private sector to initiate more initiatives and campaigns for wide-spreading awareness to promote the Omani youth to join the job opportunities offered by tourism industry.