The prayer of glory goes on… !

There is an unrivalled excitement of listening to a particular song in the early morning of everyday! We have been listening to such inspiring and emotional song since childhood at school, at home and sometimes in the car. Believe it or not, this song is learnt by heart by even those illiterate people also. As not all types of music and songs have the same impact on people’s hearts and feelings, this one has a great influence on all.

In fact, it works better on emotions! At the age of six or even younger when people usually start signing this distinguished song. It is the song of pride if I can call it so! It is the song, which all Omanis sing for the sake of loving our beloved country. To tell the truth. It is a prayer more than a song in which we recite prayers to the Almighty Allah. These prayers are in honour of protecting His Majesty the Sultan, the homeland and the people of Oman. They are great and sincere emotional prayers indeed.

Probably you are wondering what is this mysterious song or prayers I am referring to?! It is the National Anthem of Oman, which we have been reciting over the past 50 years since the start of the Blessed Renaissance. It is not just an anthem or a song, but a mix of prayers and feelings come out of our hearts and minds; sincerely and passionately appealing to the Almighty Allah. I’m just being so personal here describing our Omani National Anthem,

while I’m sure anthems of other nations are emotional too.

Every morning all over the Sultanate, school students and children enthusiastically chant the National Anthem in the morning assembly at the schoolyard in front of the Omani flag. This way the day starts for the students, expressing their loyalty, love and sense of belonging to their homeland. Such a great daily start to devote our emotions, honesty and respect to your country and build the feeling of giving back to your mother country since the early days of childhood.

Almost every Omani child has been reciting the National Anthem with prayers to the Almighty Allah to protect His Majesty and the Sultanate. Likewise, little ones in the kindergarten at the age of five start learning the national anthem and keep rehearsing until they get into the first grade of the school.

What is really inspiring is that the national anthem keeps growing with students and children as they get younger. Not only them, but it keeps going with us all as we get older, so we keep reciting it at every stage of our life.

The national anthem is the only song that we all love to sing and recite with passion. Surprisingly, nobody

gets bored of reciting or recalling it at any time of the day!

I believe that a national anthem is a blessing that unites people of a particular country with solidarity to their homeland. It also revives their sense of belonging and national identity. Be always blessed all nations!

Our national anthem has been changed recently after the demise of late Sultan Qaboos. The change was announced by a Royal Decree after the 40 days of mourning. This change comes to comply with the Sultanate’s new era under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

According to the new Decree, the lyrics referring to Sultan Qaboos, “Qaboos has come with the blessing of heaven, be cheerful and commend him to the protection of our prayers” is now replaced with “raise to the sky and fill the universe with light, be happy and prosper”.

Anytime we recite the national anthem, our hearts beat out of chest! The feelings when we hear our National Anthem that raises goosebumps is magical.

Related