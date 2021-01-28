The new era of confidence and stability

The Sultanate has made significant strides to strengthen its institutions and its rule of law. It has also brought a paradigm shift in managing the affairs of the government. This has created more stability for the country and further confidence in its people and its investors. These transformations were crucial to ensure a smooth transition of power, increased participation, and consolidation of the foundations of the state. This has given more rights to the citizens so that they can actively participate in the nation-building. This was done through two decrees number 6 and 7/ 2021 which are marked as the beginning of a new era of development and growth of the country.

The basic law of the state which was issued recently has defined new rights and duties which are compatible with the requirements of the modern-day and the growth being seen in the Sultanate. This is the first time in the history of the Sultanate of Oman that a crown prince has been decided. It is significant for dealing with the modern-day requirements as well as to ensure stability in the country and satisfaction of the investors and those who deal with the nation. Every delay in the transition of power creates concerns and apprehensions. It raises lots of questions. The decision to have a crown prince is particularly important for the country and its people. It will have its benefits and would help develop more confidence in the institutions of the country and its advancement.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued these decree to dispel any ambiguity about the future of the nation. Now there would not be any room left for misinterpretations, doubts and baseless conclusions. He has taken a wise and most generous decision in the interest of the country and has ended the debate over the issue.

Now there will also be clear powers for the crown prince. This will end all doubts in the minds of investors and give them a sense of satisfaction. Crown prince will be handling lots of crucial national issues as decided by the Royal decrees and orders. This will also help and prepare him gradually for taking charge of the nation in future. If responsibilities are given suddenly without any preparations, it has its challenges.

The decision which is taken by His Majesty, the Sultan in the best interest of the country would make the mechanism of the government functioning swift and bring it under precise accountability. Now, the present of the Sultanate is showing its brighter future. This has become possible only due to this crucial decision taken by our wise leadership. This is a clear indication that there is more stability, more efficient institutions, and a more effective rule of law in the country. This is what a modern-day nation requires for its economy, investment, and development to continue ensuring a brighter and more prosperous future.

The similar system in place in other countries of the region. There are crown princes who take charge of leadership when required. We are also part of this same world, but under the clear mechanisms as defined in the royal decree. The decrees have made the contours of the law very clear. There is no space left for surprise, ambiguity, and doubt.

The crown prince will relieve some of the burdens on His Majesty the Sultan. Take over and manage some areas or issues.

We hope that the appointment of a crown prince in the country will open wider horizons for everyone and increase confidence in the future of the country and its people.

