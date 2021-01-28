The Chedi Muscat welcomes on board newly appointed General Manager

The Chedi Muscat is delighted to announce the appointment of its esteemed General Manager, Thomas Guss, from January 2021. With an inspiring vision of quintessential modern hospitality, Thomas comes from a family of Hoteliers and brings a wealth of authentic luxury experience from his work in the industry across Europe and the Middle East.

Born in Germany and brought up in Paris, Thomas is an accomplished hospitality professional with over 30 years’ experience in the luxury hospitality industry. He completed his Master’s in Hospitality Administration and Management from French Military School Baden-Baden in 1988.

Thomas started his career as a Chef and in 1990 he moved into a management training program that set his first footing for managing luxury hotels across the world. He efficiently worked his way through various roles in the industry from being the Director of Food and Beverage to the Director of Sales and Marketing, allowing him to gain an all-rounded hospitality experience. At the age of 32, he took his first position as General Manager. Since then he has transformed numerous properties into leading luxury hotels.

Thomas is a strong leader who prides himself in growing and nurturing talent. This approach remains at the heart of the hospitality business and it is with this dedication and leadership that he will lead the team at The Chedi Muscat. With his proven prowess in hospitality management, revenue analysis and food & beverage background, Thomas is the hospitality virtuoso who will lead the ultra-luxury hotel to new soaring heights.

Thomas’ vision is to turn challenges into opportunities. His mission is to position The Chedi Muscat as a leading luxury lifestyle hotel in the GCC.

When asked what he looks forward to most at The Chedi Muscat, Thomas stated:

“The Chedi Muscat is an iconic hotel in the GCC, winning a range of awards in our industry year after year. I look forward to welcoming guests to this elegant sanctuary that makes them feel at home from the moment they arrive. I am very excited to bring my experience and market knowledge on board. This, combined with the reputation of The Chedi Muscat, will bring new horizons for myself and the team to aspire for.”

Where the majestic Al Hajar Mountains meet their luminous reflection in the serene waters of the Gulf of Oman, The Chedi Muscat rises amidst an elegantly landscaped twenty-one-acre garden oasis. Known for its authentic experiences, quality, elegance and charm, the hotel and the team are dedicated to creating memories for all their guests.