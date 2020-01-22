The 2020 Tour of Oman cancelled

Muscat: The 2020 Tour of Oman has been cancelled, according to Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) that organises the event. The race, which was slated to run from February 11-16, was suspended due to the official 40-day mourning for death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos until February 21.

ASO has notified the 18 pro teams of the race’s cancellation. The race was first held in 2010 and in recent years had become the official season kickoff for a number of GC riders, including Chris Froome and Vincenzo Nibali. Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko won the previous two editions after attacking the uphill finish to Green Mountain. The 2020 edition was slated to attract Mark Cavendish, Elia Viviani, and Nacer Bouhanni, among other star riders.