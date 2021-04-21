Thawani, BankDhofar team up to offer innovative fintech products

MUSCAT: Thawani Technologies has signed a strategic partnership with BankDhofar to introduce trending and innovative solutions to the market. This first-of-its-kind partnership in Oman comes after Thawani Technologies acquired its payment solutions provider licence from the Central Bank of Oman (CBO), and will see the company bring its smart and innovative solutions to the table, while BankDhofar will provide its extensive infrastructure and vast expertise towards accelerating Oman’s digital transformation and the trending remote payments.

Eng Majid al Amri, Founder and CEO of Thawani Technologies Company said, “BankDhofar is one of the fastest growing institutions in the Sultanate and has long been a trend-setter in digital payment services.

This underscores the confidence of the private sector, as well as the small and medium enterprise community in Omani entrepreneurs recognizing their pivotal role in streamlining digital transformation in the Sultanate.”

Dr Tariq Taha, Chief Retail Banking Officer at BankDhofar said, “We are pleased to start this long-term partnership with Thawani Technologies, in order to provide the market with robust electronic payment solutions ensuring ease and flexibility. By joining forces, we can deliver excellent customer experience in this fast-moving landscape.”