Thailand to allow patients from Oman, with conditions

Muscat: The patients from Oman who wish to visit Thailand must visit the country’s embassy in Muscat to submit their requests and know the available flight times.

It may be noted that no commercial flights will be able to enter Thailand.

The following documents are required for the travel of patients, which include entry permit from the Thai embassy.

A medical certificate confirming that the patient’s condition is suitable for travel.

The Covid-19 Clearance certificate issued 72 hours before the date of travel.

Three people will be allowed to accompany the patient.

Proof of ability to bear the costs of treatment and all other expenses, including insurance covering Covid-19 treatment with a coverage of at least $100,000.

A letter from a health institution in the Sultanate confirming the need to travel.

A confirmation letter from a Thai hospital that the patient needs to stay in hospital for at least 14 days.

The patient undergoes several tests to ensure immortality from the virus

Thai authorities have taken new measures and procedures to allow some groups of foreigners to enter in a limited manner, including patients who have work or residence permits, and tourists are not allowed at this time.

Travel is now limited to Thai evacuation aircraft only.

 

