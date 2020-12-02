Thailand plans $1.4 billion stimulus to spur consumption

BANGKOK: Thailand plans 43.5 billion baht ($1.44 billion) of additional stimulus to boost domestic consumption and an increase in benefits for local travel, officials said on Wednesday, as the government tries to revive a flagging, pandemic-hit economy.

Some 22.5 billion baht will be offered to 5 million new consumers, or 3,500 baht ($115.78) each, under the current co-payment scheme. The 10 million consumers who had already signed up would get a further 500 baht, finance ministry official Pornchai

Theeravet told a briefing.

The new package would be given in small amounts from January to March, while 1,500 baht would be offered to some 14 million low-income earners, he said, as “New Year gifts”. — Reuters

