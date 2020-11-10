Asia World 

Thai PM urges calm

Oman Observer

BANGKOK: Thai Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha urged calm from all sides on Tuesday as tensions rise between groups of protesters calling for reforms.
The kingdom has for months seen massive demonstrations led by student leaders calling for democratic reforms, with some bolder figures issuing challenges to the government.
Prayut — whose removal from office is one of the movement’s key demands — said on Tuesday all sides are entitled to “express their opinions” — as long as it is within the law.
“A confrontation is not the way to solve a problem,” he said after a cabinet meeting.
“I urge all sides to refrain from clashing and from breaking the law so excessively whereby the authorities would have to use every measure to enforce the law.”
Prayut’s call comes two days after police deployed water cannon as a “warning” against protesters attempting to deliver letters to King Maha Vajiralongkorn. It was only the second time such tactics were used. — AFP

