Tesla to unveil electric pick-up ‘cybertruck’ on Nov 21

Tesla Inc plans to unveil its electric pick-up truck, “cybertruck,” on November 21 in Los Angeles near the SpaceX rocket factory, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on last Wednesday. Musk had said in January that Tesla might be ready to unveil the truck by summer. “Cybertruck doesn’t look like anything I’ve seen bouncing around the Internet. It’s closer to an armoured personnel carrier from the future,” Musk had said in a tweet. Carmakers including Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are racing to design radical new takes on their most profitable pick-up truck models, replacing petroleum-fuelled engines with batteries in a bid to outflank Tesla’s plan to eclipse their brands.

