Tesla starts selling China-made Model 3 with autopilot function

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: US electric vehicle maker Tesla on Friday started selling its China-made Model 3 with an autopilot function priced from 355,800 yuan ($50,310), making it the company’s cheapest model on sale in the country, the official website showed. It suspended website sales of a less expensive variant of the same model, lacking an autopilot function, it had previously offered at 328,000 yuan ($46,389). Tesla did not respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

The company surprised investors with a quarterly profit that sent its shares soaring this week, but it has yet to prove that it can be consistently profitable while managing the start of production at the Shanghai plant.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s flagship company has started trial runs at its new $2 billion China factory ahead of schedule, it said on Wednesday, as it races to reach an ambitious target of an annualised production rate of 500,000 vehicles by end-2019. — Reuters

Related