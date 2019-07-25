Tent pegging championship conducted during Salalah Tourism Festival

SALALAH: The equestrian week was held at the Salalah Tourism Festival 2019, which was organised by the Omani Equestrian Federation, as part of the Federation’s participation in the festival.

The military championship was held for three days at the entertainment centre in Sahl Aten.

More than 43 knights from various government cavalry units participated in the championship.

The competition was judged in accordance with the rules and regulations of the International Federation to pick up the strings under the supervision of the Omani referee team and using electronic timers.

The field is equipped to match the competition and the nature of horses according to international standards.

