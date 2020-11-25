Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone Nivar targets south India

CHENNAI: Tens of thousands of people in low lying areas in India’s southern city of Chennai were evacuated and more than 150 relief centres were on standby ahead of a “very severe cyclonic storm”, government officials said on Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said “Nivar” was likely to cross between “midnight of 25 and early hours of November 26” and was likely to bring very heavy rainfall.

Areas in and around Chennai witnessed intense spells of rain, accompanied by strong winds on Wednesday.

The cyclone was likely to damage houses and roads, uproot power lines and trees and destroy crops along India’s south east coast, the IMD said in a statement.

Edappadi Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu state’s chief minister, has declared on Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays in some areas, ordered the halting of bus services, advised fishermen not venture to sea and asked people to stay indoors.

Vessels in the city’s port have been moved to sea and port operations will likely remain shut until the cyclone makes landfall, a senior port official said.

