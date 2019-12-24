Tender for North-South Interconnector project next year

A tender for the implementation of the strategically vital North South Interconnector Project — a national initiative to connect the Sultanate’s two main electricity grids in the north and south of the country with the network of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) — will be floated in 2020.

The project is one of several grid station and overhead power lines that will be implemented by Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) — a member of Nama Group — during 2020.

The announcement came at a workshop, titled ‘Business Opportunities’, which was held in Muscat recently under the auspices of Dr Rashid al Badwawi, Acting Chief Executive Officer — OETC. The workshop was attended by all the leading contractors, consultants, vendors and suppliers operating in the electrical sector. Phase 1 of the North South Interconnector Project will include a number of grid stations and interconnecting overhead line (OHL) works, said OETC in a statement. It includes Duqm 400/132/33kV GS, Nahada 400/132kV GS, Barik 400/132kV GS, Suwayhat 400/132kV GS, and Mahoot 400/33kV GS.

In addition, around 660 km of 400 kV overhead lines will be constructed to interconnect the two main grid stations with the PDO system.

These projects will fulfil the power supply demand of the Rural Areas Electricity Company (Tanweer) and the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Duqm, as well as enable access to areas designated for energy development.

Also on the anvil are a number of network projects, such as 400 kV, 220 kV and 132 kV grid stations and interconnecting transmission lines. Tenders for these projects will be floated during the initial months of 2020.

They include: Jifnain 400/132kV GS project, Misfah 220/132kV GS project, Airport Heights 220/132kV GS project, Waste to Energy Barka IPP 132/33kV GS project, Rustaq 400/132kV GS project, Manah 400kV GS project and Saih Al Kairat 132/33kVGS project. Approximately 240 km of 400 kV overhead lines and 100 km of 132kV overhead lines are to be constructed to connect the above grid stations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Al Badwawi said: “OETC is working on several important projects that will enhance the grid capabilities and help the transmission of electricity in a safe and sustainable manner. These projects are of high national importance and form part of the sustainable development of the main power grid.”

