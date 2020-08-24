Local Main 

Tender floated for refurbishment of old runway at Muscat Airport

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology on Sunday floated the tender for the refurbishment of the second runway at Muscat International Airport.

“Consulting engineer Supervision services for the refurbishment of Southern runway and taxiway system development at Muscat International Airport,” the tender stated.

The last date to purchase the tender document is September 9 while the last date to submit the bids is September 30.

It may be noted that the old runway of the Muscat International Airport was closed for operations with the opening of the new northern runway in 2015.

