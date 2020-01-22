Tender floated for development, operation of Duqm Fishery Port

The Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) has invited local and international companies to bid for its contract to develop, manage and operate a new Fishery Port and related investment projects located at the SEZ in Duqm.

The last date for purchasing tender documents is February 25, 2020, while a field visit for interested bidders is scheduled on February 11, the Authority said in a press statement.

In addition to the development, management and operation of the Fishery Port, the successful bidder will also be invited to invest in the development of land located in the port area.

The Fishery Port at Duqm is the largest of its kind in the Sultanate with 10 metre draft, a pair of 3.3 km long breakwaters, a 1.3 km long fixed dock, and six floating pontoons. In addition, the port includes an area allocated for marina and other leisure activities. Paved roads connect the port to the Fisheries Zone and other projects within the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZD).

The Fishery Port has been built to leverage Duqm’s prime location as well as the abundance of fish stocks in the waters off the Wilayat of Duqm. Furthermore, this strategic project is distinguished by its outstanding infrastructure including the breakwaters, waterfront and draft, and the Fisheries Industrial Complex. “Accordingly, the Fishery Port will play a key role towards diversification of the sources of national income, providing job opportunities for Omanis, promoting the re-export sector, supporting technology transfer, and adding value to the fisheries sector in the SEZ,” the statement added.

