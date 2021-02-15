Tender floated for construction of Ibri Industrial City

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has invited qualified contractors to bid for its contract for the construction of Phase 1 of a new Industrial City at Ibri in Al Dhahirah Governorate.

Ibri Industrial City will be established on a 10 million sq metre site in the governorate —the latest addition to Madayn’s growing network of industrial parks. The first phase of the cluster is planned on a 3 million sq metre area.

Located on the road leading to the border between the Sultanate and Saudi Arabia, the new industrial city will include a variety of industrial, commercial and service activities such as light and medium industries, commercial area, administrative offices, industrial workshops and warehouses.

Phase 1 is being earmarked for a variety of industrial, manufacturing, and processing investments, across Oil & Gas, Building Materials, Foodstuff, Logistics and other Mixed Use type of activities. There will be dedicated areas for showrooms to allow tenants to showcase their products.

The last date for submission of technical and commercial offers is April 4, 2021.