Tender Board awards projects worth over RO 158 million

Muscat: Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Tender Board in its meeting on Wednesday awarded a number of projects and additional works that complement development projects in various fields, with a total value of RO 158,522,646. The Tender Board also discussed several topics related to tenders and additional works that complement development projects. The projects approved by the Tender Board are as follows; establishing a corner under the name of Sultan Qaboos bin Said at the National Museum at a cost of RO 317,871; variation orders and annexes for implemented road projects at a cost of RO 112,786,558; additional works of the dual-carriageway project of A’Sharqiyah Expressway (Phase Two – Part Two) of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, at a cost of RO 23,094,875; supply of drugs, vaccines and serums for the Ministry of Health at a cost of RO 13,617,738; supplying consumable surgical hospital supplies for the Ministry of Health at a cost of RO 6,978,220; additional works for the supply and installation of five weather sensors to the Civil Aviation Authority at a cost of RO 1,020,000; and insurance for the infrastructure of Duqm Port, and existing berths and bridges in the ports of Khasab and Shinas for the Ministry of Finance at a cost of RO 707,383. — ONA

