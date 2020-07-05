Business Front Stories 

Tender awarded for RO115 million Oman road project

Muscat: Ministry of Transport has awarded the tender for the dualization of Adam Thumrait Road Project to Galfar for a value of RO115 million, as per the MSM filing by the company.

We are pleased to inform our shareholders that the Ministry of Transport has awarded to Galfar the Contract MTC / TCD / T / 4172/301/2020 dated 02 / 07 / 2020 for “Construction of Dualization of Adam / Thumrait Road Project (Part 4) for the length of 135 km.”

The date award of the contract is July 2, 2020, and the approximate value of the contract is RO115 million. The completion period of the works of the Contract: Three years in addition to three months for mobilization,” the company said in an MSM filing that quoted its CEO Dr. Hamoud Rashid Ali al Tobi.

Phase 4 of the 135km Adam-Thumrait project starts from Maqshin, passing through Qatbet to Doka.

The fourth phase includes the construction of entry and exit points on both sides, 14 flyovers, 27 side parking bays, three rest stops, parking spaces for the Royal Oman Police, and emergency exits.

 

 

