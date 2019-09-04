Temsa village of Nizwa celebrates inauguration of the council building

The people of the village of Temsa of Nizwa, celebrated the inauguration of the village’s general council.

Government and private sector companies helped in establishing the council.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and Television.

The ceremony began with the unveiling of the commemorative plaque of the project where the patron of the ceremony learned about the stages of the project and its components.

The event was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Ali al Harrasi. Saud bin Harith bin Nasser al Harrasi then gave a speech on behalf of the villagers. He welcomed the patron of the occasion and attenders in the opening of the General Council in Temsa, this solid edifice in its harmonious construction and in its decoration and colours. It was constructed to be a sign of solidarity, harmony and brotherhood among the people of this village.

He said: “This council was built with the unity of the people in this country and with the efforts and contributions of many public and private institutions. The area of the Council is one thousand nine hundred and seventy square metres and on a plot of land exceeding fifteen thousand square metres. Equipped with modern technologies to be ready to host many different social events.”

The celebration included number of poems expressing the joy of the people on the occasion.

A visual presentation was given about the village of Temsa, its name, its neighbourhoods, mosques and aflaj. Moreover, a visual show on the idea of establishing the council and the stages of construction was also shown.

Al Shahba band for folk art in Nizwa also presented the art of Al Azi and Al Razha. At the end of the ceremony, all individuals and institutions supporting the project were honoured.

The Council of Temsa is one of the councils that was built with the magnificence of the architectural designs, which is characterised by its decoration and colours to embrace the various social occasions of the villagers. It is located at the entrance of the village of Temsa overlooking the main street and surrounded by residential neighbourhoods and shops. Its design was derived from the aesthetics of Omani heritage in castles and forts. It took four years to build and consists of the Majlis main hall, which can accommodate up to two thousand people can be increased. In addition to the multi-purpose hall, the service area, hospitality processing, parking areas, shops and green areas for agriculture.

The cost of the project exceeded a quarter of a million Omani riyals, of which the villagers contributed 65 per cent of it.

