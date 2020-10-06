Temasek establishes new asset manager overseeing $55 bn

Singapore state investor Temasek Holding said on Tuesday that it has established a new asset management group that will have combined assets under management of $55.14 billion.

Seviora Holdings Pte Ltd will be set up as the operational holding company for four existing asset management companies currently wholly-owned by, or affiliated to, Temasek.

Those firms are Azalea Investment Management, Fullerton Fund Management Co, InnoVen Capital and Seatown Holdings Intl. — Reuters

Related