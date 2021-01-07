Teary-eyed Siraj remembers late father during national anthem

Sydney: Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj could not hold back the tears as India’s national anthem played before the start of the third Test in Australia on Thursday, and he revealed later that thoughts of his late father had overcome him.

TV cameras zoomed in on the teary-eyed Siraj, and the images soon went viral.

The 26-year-old, who made a startling debut in the second Test victory when he took five wickets, made the tough decision to stay with the Indian squad after his father died in November.

“At the time of the national anthem I remembered my dad,” Siraj told reporters at the end of the day’s play and he had claimed the first wicket to fall.

“He wanted to see me play Test cricket for India and today he would have been proud had he been alive.”

Siraj’s father died on November 20 as India prepared for the start of their tour. — AFP

