MUSCAT: The Omani Cultural Heritage Research Programme of The Research Council (TRC) has contracted scientific teams to carry out research projects in the field of Omani cultural heritage within the projects of ‘Myths and Legends related to Places’ and ‘Omani Linguistic Heritage.’

For the ‘Myths and Legends related to Places’ project, the programme contracted two research projects. One of the research projects is titled “Collecting and Documenting Myths and Legends related to Places in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate” under the charge of Dr Yaqoub bin Salem al Busaidi, Assistant Professor at the Department of Tourism in the College of Arts and Social Sciences at Sultan Qaboos University.

The second project titled “Collecting and Documenting Myths and Legends related to Places in North Al Batinah Governorate” and is under the charge of Dr Ali bin Salim al Mannai, Assistant Professor of Literature and Modern Literary Criticism at Shinas College of Technology.

As for the ‘Omani Linguistic Heritage’ project, the programme contracted with three scientific teams for the following projects: Agricultural terms in the dialect of the people of Al Rustaq: a lexical study (under the charge of Dr Zaher bin Marhoon al Daoudi), Inventorying and documenting inscriptions, drawings and archaeological writings on rock walls: tombstones and building walls in the Wilayat of Al Amarat, Muscat Governorate (under the charge of Dr Sleiman bin Saleh al Rashdi) and Documentary research of the Kumzari language spoken vernacularly in the Sultanate (under the charge of Dr Dola al Jaldi).

Commenting on the contracted projects, Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and Television (PART), Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Omani Cultural Heritage Research Programme, said: “Preservation of the Omani cultural heritage through the support provided to research projects is an enhancement for Oman’s deep-rooted national identity.

Through these research projects, we hope to shed light on important aspects of Omani history through the Omani Cultural Heritage Research Programme of The Research Council.” — ONA

