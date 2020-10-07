Tax Authority to host Webinar on common reporting standard October 15

Muscat: The Tax Authority, in collaboration with Deloitte, will organise a webinar on Common Reporting Standard (CRS), on Thursday October 15, 2020.

The workshop is in light of the issuance of Oman Tax Authority’s decision No 78/2020, dated September 2020, in regards to Standards for Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information.

The objectives of the webinar is to clarify who are the persons liable to Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information, obligations per the decision, registration and reporting procedures, deadlines and how to use the Oman Tax Authority AEOI online Portal.

The Tax Authority’s decision on Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information was issued to put into effect the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters signed by the Sultanate with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in November 2019. The convention aims to tackle tax evasion. –ONA