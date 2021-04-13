Tanmia appoints new CEO

MUSCAT, APRIL 13 – Leading investment firm Oman National Investments Development Company (Tanmia) has appointed Khalid al Balushi (pictured) as new CEO with immediate effect.

Through his position, Al Balushi will oversee the management of the diversified investment portfolio of Tanmia and work on enhancing the company’s investments in the various sectors through structuring projects, entering into alliances and partnerships with local and foreign investors, and enhancing the company’s role in actively contributing to achieving the goals of Oman 2040 Vision.

Al Balushi has long experience in the field of investment and financial services. He previously worked as CEO of Khazaen Economic City, which is considered the most recent integrated economic city to be developed in the Sultanate. He also held several positions, including Director of Investment at Asaas, and Investment Manager at Oman Investment Fund, and an external auditor with one of the largest international firms in the field of consulting and auditing — Ernst and Young — at their regional office in Dubai.

Tanmia plays a pivotal role in the investment sector, which supports the national economy through its investments in public financial markets and several development investment projects such as mining, telecommunications and several other investment sectors with a goal to support the government’s efforts to acheive Oman Vision 2040.

Set up by Royal Decree, Tanmia is backed by a number of government pension funds and the Oman Investment Authority (OIA).