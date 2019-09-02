Talks with EU to continue as UK seeks new deal

Amid the protests and demonstrations at the weekend by pro-remain and anti-no-deal campaigners, British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, goes ahead with his Brexit preparation. His chief negotiator David Frost will meet his European counterparts twice weekly this month, as the two sides step up efforts to reach a new Brexit deal. Frost, the Prime Minster’s envoy, has been travelling to Brussels regularly since he was appointed to the role in July.

These meetings will now be “intensified” from the start of this week and continue throughout the period for which parliament has been prorogued. On top of Frost’s twice-weekly sit downs, will be the possibility of “additional technical meetings” aimed at breaking the deadlock on issues such as the Irish border.

Frost, who previously led the London Chamber of Commerce, met members of the EU’s Article 50 Taskforce last week. Discussions so far have shown the two sides “remain some distance apart on key issues but that both sides are willing to work hard to find a way through,” said the prime minister’s office.

EU officials remain cynical despite the increase in visits. One said last week: “When I saw that they had said there would be meetings twice a week, I actually laughed. They are totally blowing this up. We’ve always said our door is open.” He added: “We are pissed off with the rhetoric that the EU must compromise because the UK hasn’t agreed on a deal. The UK triggered article 50, the UK is the one that can stop a no deal — the EU has no role in this. It is not up to us, it is up to the UK.”

The change of pace follows positive meetings between Johnson and EU leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, at the G7 the week before last. He also met European Council president Donald Tusk there and has been having regular phone contact with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

Johnson said: “While I have been encouraged with my discussion with EU leaders over recent weeks that there is a willingness to talk about alternatives to the anti-democratic backstop, it is now time for both sides to step up the tempo.” Adding: “The increase in meetings and discussions is necessary if we are to have a chance of agreeing a deal for when we leave on 31 October, no ifs no buts.” The announcement comes as pro-Remain MPs fast-track their own efforts to prevent Johnson from forcing through a no-deal Brexit, should no Brussels breakthrough occur.

They were caught off-guard last week by Johnson’s secret plot to prorogue parliament, reducing the amount of time would-be rebels have to act. One opinion remains of a fast-tracked legislative route to extend Article 50, using the recycled Cooper-Letwin bill from spring this year.

Other options could include a “sit-in” by MPs, with the possible support of speaker John Bercow, who has already slammed Johnson’s move as a “constitutional outrage”. A vote of no confidence — likely to lead to a General Election — also remains on the table. Tory MP Richard Harrington announced last week he would not stand in the next General Election.

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve said: “Things have changed but I don’t mind to tell the Prime Minister what we are about to do. Everything has to be adapted to the circumstance, so yes, our plans have changed. But I am not prepared to give anything way.” Meanwhile, consumer confidence in personal financial situations slumped in August, driven by the increasing uncertainty caused by Brexit. A measure recording changes in personal finance confidence during the last 12 months fell by two points in August to minus one, a decline of five points compared to August last year.

The forecast for the next twelve months decreased by five points to a score of two in August, according to the latest consumer confidence index by GfK.

The survey found that confidence in the UK economy over the next year had fallen six points to minus 38, a fall of 26 points year-on-year, as Brexit uncertainty continued to reign in the build up to the October 31 leave date. Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said: “Until Brexit leaves the front pages, whenever that will be, consumers can be forgiven for feeling nervous, not just about the wider economy but also about their financial situation. (The author is our foreign correspondent based in the UK. He can be reached at andyjalil@aol.com)

Related