Taking Covid vaccine won’t nullify fasting

Taking vaccination will not spoil the goodness of fasting during Ramadhan. Taking part in the national drive to save lives is the duty of a believer, said a source at the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs.

Speaking to the Observer, a top official of the ministry said, “Islam permits vaccine against a pandemic even if a believer is fasting. The Holy Quran and Hadith, the preachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), underlines this fact.

“Vaccination won’t break the fast as it is therapeutic, and taking it against a pandemic does not nullify Ramadhan rituals. It is permitted in the religion as well as in the hadith of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

According to him, a believer is free to take the vaccine during night-time, after breaking the fast.

With just ten days left for the holy month, scholars from the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs have cautioned all to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, and the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Accordingly, people should take extra care for own protection and protection of others during the fasting days, especially during iftar time, when people tend to gather to break the fast, share food and pray.

The official has urged both citizens and residents to avoid any iftar gatherings, even at homes with outside people in Ramadhan-related activities.

The Supreme Committee has banned mass gatherings in Ramadhan tents and other venues because of the social spread of the Covid-19 variant, besides banning mass prayers.

“The believers can offer prayers individually or just with family members. Any violation of the Covid-19 rules will invite severe punishments’’, he said.