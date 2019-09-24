Take extra precaution, warning for ferry owners, fishermen

Muscat: Keeping into account the maritime safety requirements due to tropical cyclone Hikka, the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) has urged all ferry owners to take extra precaution before operating trips between Shannah and Masirah.

They have been told to follow official weather updates from Oman Meteorology.

National Ferries Company temporarily suspended trips on the Shannah–Masirah route.

The trips suspension, taken in the interest of passengers’ safety and comfort, will take effect from the evening of September 23.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has called on fishermen and seafarers to take caution and not to risk venturing into the sea.

It called for precautions for the safety of boats, ships and equipment, including moving them to safer places.