Taha takes part in Asian Games China 2022 meeting

MUSCAT: Oman Olympic Committee Secretary-General Taha bin Sulaiman al Kishry participated in the third meeting of the Coordination Committee formed by the Olympic Council of Asia to follow up the work of the Organising Committee of 19th Asian Games (Hangu-China), which was held online on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the sports programme of the games with the dates of the competitions, the committee’s findings regarding the promotional campaign and marketing, and a documentary film about the Asian Games were reviewed. The latest updates were presented regarding the stadiums and the athletes’ village, media, medicine and anti-doping, plans and programmes prepared for the torch as well as the festival and the exhibition accompanying the games.

The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangu from September 10 to 25, 2022, and it will be the third Asian Games hosted by China after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

