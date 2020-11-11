Syrian president blames West for obstructing return of refugees

DAMASCUS: Syria’s government kicked off a two-day Russia-backed conference in Damascus on Wednesday towards facilitating the return of millions of Syrian refugees to the war-torn country, despite reservations within the international community.

Of neighbouring countries hosting the bulk of Syrian refugees, only Lebanon and Iraq sent representatives, according to organisers.

Other attendees included a Russian delegation and representatives of Syrian government allies Iran, Venezuela and China, while a United Nations representative was expected to attend as an observer.

Syrian President Bashar al Assad in a televised speech said “millions of Syrians want to return”.

But a huge amount of “infrastructure has been destroyed after being built over decades, and terrorism continues in some areas’’, he said. Assad said Western sanctions targeting the Damascus government were also “depriving the country of the simplest means for reconstruction”.

Since Syria’s conflict started in 2011, more than half of its pre-war population has been forced to flee their homes, including 5.5 million who went abroad.

Neighbouring Turkey hosts the highest number of Syrian refugees, followed by Lebanon and Jordan. Jordan did not attend the conference, while Turkey was not invited. — AFP

Related