Sustainability key to tourism growth: Mehrzi

Oman’s participation at the General Assembly of United Nation World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) aims at solidifying the bilateral relations in the tourism sector.

According to Ahmad bin Nasser bin Hamad al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, the representation also shows Oman’s readiness to support the international efforts excreted for developing tourism.

The minister made the comments as the Sultanate participated at the 23rd Session of UNWTO General Assembly that kicked off on Wednesday at Saint Petersburg, Russia. “The current session attaches great attention to the role and significance of innovation in achieving sustainable development in tourism

through reducing costs, increasing revenues, creating new jobs, and the optimal use of resources”, he said.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili briefed the attendees on the latest activates of the organization and the efforts for establishing an on-line academy for innovation.He expressed his support to the recommendations the UNWTO made on urban tourism which will be submitted to the General Assembly for approval. The Secretary-General’s report approached the current attitudes in the international tourism; highlighting that the international tourism, backed by a relatively strong global economy, advanced tech, affordable travel costs, and easier visa procedures, made a historical record growth in 2018.

According to the report, the international arrivals showed a 6 per cent growth which is a record that has been achieved two years earlier of the expected date.

