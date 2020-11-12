Supreme Military Committee of GCC Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff meets

Muscat: The Supreme Military Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the GCC Armed Forces on Thursday held a meeting via video-conferencing.

The Sultanate was represented in the meeting by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF).

The meeting touched on topics pertaining to promoting the march of existing cooperation among GCC states in various military fields in preparation to submit these topics at the meeting of the Joint Defence Council of the GCC Ministers of Defence, to be held later. –ONA