Supreme Committee to decide resumption of work after Eid
Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 held the eight weekly press conference on Thursday. Highlights from the press meet.
- Minister of Health: if physical distance of two meters exists, then it is not required to wear masks.
- Minister of Health: The Supreme Committee will meet after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday to issue new decisions
- Minister of Health: We studied the experiences of several other countries regarding the imposition of curfew but we found it is not highly useful in limiting the spread of the virus
- The Minister of Health: 327 cases recorded today, including 105 cases for Omanis. The number of patients in hospitals is 122, including 32 in intensive care.
- Minister of Health: We have noticed a growing number of infections among Omanis recently due to not adhering to social distancing.
- Minister of Health: Not all individuals require the flu vaccine. Only the targeted categories
- Minister of Health: More deaths among residents were due to the delay in approaching health institutions.
- Minister of Health: Patients in intensive care stay for over 10 days and there is a shortage of specialized medical personnel.
- Minister of Health: There will be decisions regarding returning to work at a meeting of the Supreme Committee on the first working day after the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
- Minister of Health: The decision on the flow of tourist traffic to Dhofar Governorate will be taken at the next meeting of the committee.
- Minister of Health: The total donations yesterday amounted to RO28, 400.
- Minister of Health: It is not possible to predict the peak of the virus as it may remain for a longer period, and the best is to live with it
- Minister of Health: The Covid-19 situation is not over. We reiterate our appeal to abide by the instructions, and we must continue the prevention process.
- Minister of Health: We appeal to all those who are recovering to donate blood to extract plasma from blood & treat the infected cases. The number of beneficiaries of the treatment reached 25 patients until yesterday.
- Dr. Saif Al-Abri: Most of the affected cases at the present time do not require admission to the hospital. They need either domestic or institutional isolation, and there is a great effort made to communicate with them on a daily basis.
- Dr Saif al Abri: Most of the deaths occurred in ICU as many of them were late in seeking health care, and also due to chronic symptoms and delay in reaching the hospital.
- Public Prosecutor: Any gathering of five or more people in one area space without family links will be considered a violation of the decisions of the Supreme Committee
- Public Prosecutor: A fine of RO100 for participating in gatherings, including holidays, weddings and places of worship, and a fine of RO200 for those who do not adhere to the institutional and domestic quarantine.
- Public Prosecutor: A fine of R.O 20 to be imposed on anyone who does not wear masks in public places including commercial centers
- Public Prosecution: Fines collected for violating the decisions of the Supreme Committee will be transferred to support the efforts of the Ministry of Health in combating Covid-19.
- Public Prosecution: A one-month shutdown and RO1,500 for establishments that do not abide by regulations and specifications
- Public Prosecution: An expatriate worker tried to sneak through the mountains to change his place of residence and was caught by the security authorities
- Minister of Transport: The return of air traffic will start with domestic flights and then international services
- Minister of Transport: Trying to reduce expenses by 43 percent in the aviation sector
- Minister of Transport: The return of the aviation sector to the pre-pandemic (Covid-19) days will take a long time, up to four years
- Minister of Transport: Commercial and industrial activities cannot remain closed for a long time, so we are gradually reopening them. Failure to comply will lead to closure again.
- Minister of Transport: Domestic flights will start first but no specific date has been set for the return of air traffic
- Minister of Transport: The restoration of public transportation will be gradual and with new regulations
- Minister of Transport: Cargo and container handling increased 23% in Q1, 2020 despite the global logistics sector being significantly affected
- Minister of Transport: Taxis are now allowed to work due to preventive measures. We hope they will be back with improved services
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 2,500 migrant workers were evacuated by various countries (mostly India, Pakistan, Bangladesh) in around 16 flights so far as they wished to leave Oman
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs: There is coordination with friendly countries to evacuate expatriate workers and their late departure is due to closure of airports
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs: No deaths among citizens outside the country due to Covid-19 until now. There was one case in New York and the person recovered. 3 affected citizens came from France and they recovered