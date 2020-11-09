Supreme Committee to decide on mosque reopening

The opening of mosques in Oman will be decided by the Supreme Committee on COVID-19, the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs said on Sunday.

“The operating protocol to be followed by mosques will be implemented only after the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 approves their reopening. The ministry was responding to reports that new guidelines will be in place for the functioning of mosques in the line with the precautionary measures for coronavirus’’, the statement said.

Earlier, the ministry said that a suitable decision on the opening of mosques and areas of worship will be taken depending on local health indicators and the decision issued by the Supreme Committee.

As per the details available, the protocol will have details about the opening timings, prayer duration, operations of facilities, use of masks and social distancing.

All visitors will be required to wear masks at all times and to sterilise hands regularly before entering the mosque and after leaving it.

