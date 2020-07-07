Supreme Committee on COVID-19 to toughen penalties against violators

Muscat: The Supreme Committee entrusted with finding mechanisms for dealing with the developments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, held a meeting under the chairmanship of Hamood bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior.

For containing the pandemic from spreading among the community members probably resulting in serious medical implications or deaths, and to protect the medical sector and preserve the noble services it is providing, the Supreme Committee decided to toughen the penalties against the violators of the decisions issued by the committee.

The Supreme Committee confirmed that is moving on to deal sternly with the violators in various manners in order to ensure the safety of individuals and the society in general. This may include publishing the names and pictures of the violators in the media.

Stemming from the role of the Supreme Committee to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 on the private sector, and to reduce the financial impact on the companies and institutions that are subject to taxes, the Supreme Committee has agreed a set of tax-related procedures details of which will be announced by the taxation authority. — ONA