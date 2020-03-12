Supreme Committee on coronavirus says no suspension of classes

MUSCAT: The Supreme Committee dealing with coronavirus under the chairmanship of His Excellency Hammoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, met today and came up with the decision that the current situation still does not merit the suspension of classes.

Looking at the overall impact of the coronavirus in the country, His Excellency Al Busaidi said, “The current situation does not require suspension of the study.”

Al Busaidi shared that the ministry has been closely monitoring the situation and is adopting a plan with educational authorities to deal with the COVID-19. He added that the committee will be responding and making measures according to the data highlighting that each country takes its actions based on the data that the state passes through.

The Supreme Committee was formed through the Royal Order of His Majesty Sultan Haitham and is tasked of coming up with a mechanism to deal with developments resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

The meeting was attended by all parties concerned in dealing with the Coronavirus with representatives from Ministry of Health, Ministry of Transport, Royal Oman Police, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Public Authority for Radio and Television also present in the meeting.

