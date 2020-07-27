Supreme Committee members visit the national emergency centre

Muscat: The Supreme Committee entrusted with tackling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic paid a visit to the National Centre for Emergency Management, on Monday.

Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, Committee Chairman and the committee members listened to a briefing on the role of the National Committee for Emergency Management in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and the roles undertaken by the specialised sectors and entities in this respect particularly with regard to the complete lockdown of the governorates and the ban on movement enforced by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) in cooperation with the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF).

In is worth noting that a number of sectors have been activated by the National Committee for Emergency Management namely: Medical Response and Public Health Sector, Relief and Sheltering Sector and Media and Public Awareness Sector.

This is in addition to the activation of all the emergency management sub-committees in the governorates which coordinate efforts of the relevant authorities and enhance cooperation between them as well as undertake all that might achieve integration among various government and military bodies and the private sector.

The National Centre for Emergency Management devises plans and mechanisms and enhances the resources and capacities required to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensures the sustainability of the basic services under the supervision of the National Committee for Emergency Management which comprises government departments, the Sultan’s Armed Forces, the Royal Oman Police as well as other specialised institutions and authorities. — ONA