Supreme Committee members visit checkpoints

Muscat: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the developments resulting from the spread of Covid-19, on Wednesday paid a visit to a number of the control checkpoints jointly manned by personnel from the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and Royal Oman Police (ROP). The minister of interior was accompanied during the visit by a number of the committee members, the chief of staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, the assistant inspector-general of police and customs for operations.

The chairman and the members of the Supreme Committee reviewed the efforts exerted for the enforcement of the complete lockdown decision of the governorates and the night-time prevention of movement.

The minister of interior congratulated the SAF and ROP on the advent of the blessed Eid Al Adha, commending the great national role they undertake to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He urged the citizens and expatriates to continue their compliance with the lockdown and movement prevention decisions.

In a special statement to Oman News Agency (ONA) and Oman Radio and TV, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Committee said that compliance with the precautionary measures will spare the society pain and sorrow and will contribute to the resilience of the health system in the face of the pandemic as well as boost the national economy after many of its sectors have been affected by conditions resulting from the pandemic.

At the conclusion of his speech, the minister of interior extended his thanks to the Sultan’s Armed Forces and Royal Oman Police and other institutions that are making extraordinary efforts to enforce the governorates lockdown and night-time movement prevention decisions and other decisions taken by the Supreme Committee. He thanked the health workers who have devoted themselves and spared no effort to fight the pandemic, noting that the efforts exerted by everybody during this time will be engraved in the national memory adding a new chapter to Oman’s glorious history. — ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.