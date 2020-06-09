Supreme Committee: Key tourist destinations to be closed

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 held a meeting on Tuesday morning headed by the Minister of the Interior to follow up on the latest pandemic situation and preventive measures to limit the spread of the disease.

Keeping in mind the summer tourism season in the sultanate and in light of the precautionary measures to limit the spread of this disease, tourist places such as Masirah, Jabel Akhdar, Jabel Shams, and the Dhofar governorate will be closed from 12 noon of June 13 until July 3. Any kind of tourist gatherings will be not allowed in these places.

The situation will be evaluated according to the epidemiological data for each region separately.

The committee also decided, based on coordination with the relevant authorities in the public and private sectors, to reopen a new package of commercial and industrial activities starting from June 10. The relevant authorities will announce the details later.