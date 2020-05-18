Supreme Committee bans all Eid celebrations, wearing masks mandatory

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 held a meeting on Monday at the Ministry of Interior under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

The Supreme Committee has banned Eid-related gatherings such as Habtas, Eid prayers, greetings, group celebrations.

ROP will keep an eye on people, public, and private establishments’ adherence to decisions issued by the Supreme Committee. It has been authorized to slap fines on violators in addition to preventive detention.

Supreme Committee has decided to reopen more industrial and commercial activities with precautionary and preventive measures in place, the list of which will be announced by the competent authorities.

Wearing masks will be compulsory in all public places, permitted commercial and industrial activities, workplaces both in public and private sectors, and also in public transport.