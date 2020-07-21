CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Supreme Committee announces total lockdown from July 25

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 on Tuesday announced that there will be a total lockdown of the Governorates of the Sultanate, starting from Saturday, July 25 until Saturday, August 8.

It also called for preventing movement and closing all public places and shops between 7 pm and 6 am during the lockdown period. Patrols and checkpoints will be intensified during the day hours.

The Supreme Committee affirms the continuation of banning gatherings of all kinds, especially Eid prayers, traditional Eid markets, greeting gatherings, and group celebrations of the Eid.

 

